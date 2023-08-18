SLU Lions open season with No. 15 FCS ranking

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Optimism is sky-high these days at Strawberry Stadium. The Southeastern Lions are coming off a second-round playoff appearance last season, and open this year ranked No. 15 in the country. Homegrown talent is the key to SLU’s success.

“We’re not a big transfer portal team. We like to get kids from South Louisiana. Sign them out of high school and develop them. See where it take us. It’s been working for us so far. We’re going to continue to go along with that strategy. I think what the culture does. When you do things the right way, you have an opportunity for success,” said Lions head football coach Frank Scelfo.

Coach Scelfo will have options at quarterback this season. Zachary Clement and Eli Sawyer are getting reps with the 1′s.

“Quarterback is sometimes a little bit different. We’ve had a lot of success playing two quarterbacks. We’ll continue to do that. As far as naming a starter, that’s going to happen every week. The guys are going to have to perform each and every day in practice,” said Scelfo.

The Lions will get tested very early in the season. They open in Starkville against Mississippi State.

“I think it would be a great challenge for our guys. It would be a great benchmark for us. When you matchup against somebody that’s that good, historically a good program, solid program, you get to find out who you really are. That would be a good thing for us. Find out who we are, really expose deficiencies, look at some strengths and grow from there,” said Scelfo.

