Taser deployed, 8 students arrested after fight at Chalmette High

Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
By FOX 8 Staff and Sabrina Wilson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A fight broke out at Chalmette High School on Fri., Aug. 18, resulting in the arrest of several students.

Videos were widely shared on social media showing multiple different fights, inside and outside of the building.

During the incident, a School Resource Officer deployed his Taser on at least two students in an effort to subdue them.

Eight students were arrested, according to the sheriff’s office, and two teachers received minor injuries.

Parents were on campus checking their kids out of school early.

This is a developing story. We will have more on Fox 8 at 4:00 and 5:00.

