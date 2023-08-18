Why a West Coast tropical storm is very rare

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hilary is churning in the Pacific as a Category 4 hurricane with a trajectory towards California. This has led to the state’s first ever Tropical Storm Watch.

The biggest impacts will come from the rain. Up to a half a year’s worth of rain is possible in 24 hours for parts of California and southern Nevada. Flooding is a big concern which has led the city of San Diego to open emergency shelters ahead of Hilary’s arrival.

Tropical storm force winds are possible in Southern California as Hilary will still be weakening after landfall. While Hilary’s path is forecast to make landfall in the Baja Peninsula, a very small shift makes a California landfall still possible. The last time a Tropical Storm made landfall in California was in 1939 with the Long Beach Tropical Storm. It caused catastrophic flooding in the Los Angeles area.

The first ever Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for California. (WVUE Fox 8)

The upper atmospheric pattern is very favorable right now to pull Hurricane Hilary towards California and the Baja Peninsula. An upper-level low off the coast of California is acting in concert with a ridge of high pressure centered over central United States.

The flow around these two features will allow for Hilary to head for the west coast.

The upper atmospheric stirring pattern shows why Hilary will move towards the west coast. (WVUE Fox 8)

Hurricanes and Tropical Storms rarely make landfall or impact the western coastline for two main reasons: wind patterns and water temperature.

The Trade Winds

The easterly trade winds move tropical waves toward the United States in the Atlantic. This is why tropical activity is very common for the Carribean and the southeastern United States.

The easterly trade winds in the Atlantic. (WVUE Fox 8)

The easterly trade winds in the Pacific typically stir tropical waves away from the United States. When those winds are weaker, like in an El Nino year, tropical systems can sometimes move northerly - as is the case with Hilary.

The Pacific trade winds. (WVUE Fox 8)

Water Temperature

The West Coast doesn’t typically see landfall from tropical storms and hurricanes because of the water temperature. While it may be warm enough for development in the southern latitudes of the Pacific, the water gets much cooler off the coast of California. This is due to the cooler water currents that come from the north.

Very warm water is needed for tropical development. The lowest temperature threshold is 80 degrees. While that’s easily met in the Atlantic, it’s not met along the west coast. In fact, the water can be very cool off the coast of California year-round.

Much cooler water in the Pacific. (WVUE Fox 8)

The cooler water is why Hurricane Hilary will be losing intensity as it moves northward.

The forecast track of Hurricane Hilary. (WVUE Fox 8)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.