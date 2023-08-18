Wildfire erupts in Washington Parish; one confirmed dead, authorities say

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - One person was confirmed dead in Washington Parish after a wildfire, according to the Fire Marshall.

Around 4 p.m., a distress call was made to 911. Around the same time, responding officers noticed a billow of smoke. Upon arrival, they discovered a structure fully engrossed by the wildfire, prompting an immediate response from several firefighting units.

The wildfire near John D. Wood prompted evacuations by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. While many residents had to evacuate, they have since been able to return to their homes safely.

‼️ UPDATE ‼️ Good news! The fire has been contained. The fire department has been working tirelessly and has... Posted by Washington Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 17, 2023

The police chief says this marks the fifth wildfire to break out in the area within just two weeks. The continuous string of fires has raised concerns and prompted thorough investigations.

Reports suggest an individual is unaccounted for, but it remains unclear if the individual was inside the home surrounded by the wildfire.

Earlier today, homes near John D. Woods Road in Franklinton were evacuated as a precautionary measure. As of now, the fire has been contained.

