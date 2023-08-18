BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Wildfire erupts in Washington Parish, one confirmed dead, authorities say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - One person was confirmed dead in Washington Parish after a wildfire, according to the Fire Marshall.

Around 4 p.m., a distress call was made to 911. Around the same time, responding officers noticed a billow of smoke. Upon arrival, they discovered a structure fully engrossed by the wildfire, prompting an immediate response from several firefighting units.

The wildfire near John D. Wood prompted evacuations by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. While many residents had to evacuate, they have since been able to return to their homes safely.

‼️ UPDATE ‼️ Good news! The fire has been contained. The fire department has been working tirelessly and has...

Posted by Washington Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 17, 2023

The police chief says this marks the fifth wildfire to break out in the area within just two weeks. The continuous string of fires has raised concerns and prompted thorough investigations.

Reports suggest an individual is unaccounted for, but it remains unclear if the individual was inside the home surrounded by the wildfire.

Earlier today, homes near John D. Woods Road in Franklinton were evacuated as a precautionary measure. As of now, the fire has been contained.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ suffers historic drop from Billboard Hot 100 top spot
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
A fire in northern Washington Parish was approaching some homes near Mount Hermon on Friday...
Arrest made after ‘massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night
Unanswered questions after Metairie woman found crushed under he own car
Elderly woman dies after being found underneath running car in Metairie, JPSO says

Latest News

Wildfire erupts in Washington Parish; one confirmed dead, authorities say
Wildfire erupts in Washington Parish; one confirmed dead, authorities say
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle’s accused killer indicted for murder
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle’s accused killer indicted for murder
Real estate agency for sale sign
Homebuyers face higher interest rates and soaring insurance costs; realtors react
Britney Spears aparece en la edición 29 de la entrega anual de los GLAAD Media Awards en...
Britney Spears eyes new music comeback amid divorce; new album and memoir on the horizon, sources say