Bogalusa teen slain at scene amid more than 50 shell casings, police say

Bogalusa Police detectives said a 19-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday (Aug. 10) in...
Bogalusa Police detectives said a 19-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday (Aug. 10) in the area of Florence Avenue.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday (Aug. 19), dying at a crime scene littered with more than 50 shell casings from various caliber bullets, Bogalusa police said.

The victim was identified as Tajdryn Forbes. Police did not say how many times Forbes was struck, but said he was found just after 1:30 a.m. lying in the roadway “in the area of Florence Avenue.”

Police said Forbes was found with “severe injuries” and that he was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries or arrests were reported in connection with the homicide.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the fatal shooting to contact Bogalusa Police at (985) 732-6238 or Crimestoppers at (877) 903-7867.

