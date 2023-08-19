Local clothing stores seeing lots of business as the Saints’ season kicks off

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the time when the big easy starts bleeding black and gold. The incoming Saints season is bringing lots of business to local clothing stores. One of those stores is the Black and Gold shop in Metairie.

That’s where Saints fan Richie Cortez went shopping for a brand-new Saints hat on Friday.

“Representing my team, you know and my state that’s what I do,” Cortez said.

Cortez said he’s impressed with new quarterback Derek Carr after the first preseason game.

”The Raiders are saying we messed up, but that’s their problem, not ours. We got him, and he’s ours now,” he said.

He said he’s also glad to see Jimmy Graham back on the squad.

”As long as he blocks like he supposed to,” he said. “I think he’ll catch the balls that come to him we know that.”

Pam Randazza, owner of the Black and Gold Shop, said their business was busy long before preseason and that Derek Carr is getting a lot of love.

”We’ve been rolling ever since the women’s LSU won,” Randazza said. ”Derek Carr’s jersey is selling out the roof. I still have some of Jimmy Graham, I think they’re waiting to see if he makes the team.”

A few miles away at Fleurty Girl’s it was just as busy. Its owner Lauren Haydel said when you walk in there’s so much to see.

”A lot of sequence and a lot of glitter,” Haydel said. “There is no such thing as too much in either one of those.”

Randazza said she thinks the return of the Saints’ season plays a big role in the economic growth of local businesses.

”It plays a domino effect not only for my business but the bars and restaurants and grocery stores. People have parties they want to dress up,” she said. “The NFL is just a very strong business.”

Cortez said he thinks the Saints will go far this season.

”I’ve got us number one in the division, and hopefully the black and gold shines like we’re supposed to.”

