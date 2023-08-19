Mechanics warn drivers extreme heat takes toll on cars

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Roadside mechanics and car service shops are staying busy keeping up with customers whose cars are struggling in the heat.

AAA said that anytime there’s a drastic change in temperature or extreme weather, and that’s on both sides of the spectrum, your vehicle will let you know it is noticed.

“Just like anything, you get too hot you don’t want to do anything,” Gene Oser, Senior Technician at Midas.

Travel experts said summertime is like the Superbowl for roadside service.

“The extreme heat just takes its toll on a vehicle,” Gene Oser, senior tech.

Donald Redman with AAA Louisiana said it impacts everything from your car battery to your tires and AC.

“The heat we’ve been having is absolutely a killer for the battery,” said Donald Redman, AAA Louisiana Spokesperson.

“A lot of batteries have a blanket around them, and a lot of times when the battery is replaced they don’t put that blanket back around them, which that kind of helps keep the battery cool,” Oser said.

Senior Technician Gene Oser said generally you can get 3 to 5 years out of a battery, but right now 3 years might be generous.

Mechanics suggest checking the date and getting it tested around that 3-year mark.

Oser said the batteries need to be secured tightly in place.

“When you’re driving around hitting bumps and that battery is shaking around it’s also making plates go together,” said Oser. “What happens is the acid starts coming out of the battery. And the battery starts losing its, you know the capacity inside the battery to start the car.”

Especially if your battery is in the car’s hood with more concentrated heat.

“A lot of your batteries now are being put under the seat or in the trunk, which those tend to last more,” Oser said.

Oser just ordered a bunch of new tires for customers.

“You hit a pothole; the tire’s already, the rubber is warm so it kind of separates belts and stuff like that,” Oser said.

“Tires that are underinflated or unevenly worn are one of the big causes of blowouts on the highway. You mix that with hot asphalt or hot concrete, especially underinflated tires, you’re just asking for trouble,” Redman said.

Redman recommends rotating your tires every 5,000 to 6,000 miles and checking your tire pressure at least once a month, including your spare tire.

He said you don’t want to get stranded in this heat.

“Check all your fluids, as well. Even your brake fluid. Your coolant. All those things,” Redman said.

AAA said it was a very robust travel season up until around the 4th of July, and normally that trend would continue through Labor Day, but experts said travel started tapering off when the extreme heat hit.

