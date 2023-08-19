BBB Accredited Business
Mississippi man claims $1 million Mega Millions prize sold in Hammond

The Quick Way No. 5 store in Hammond was awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling a Mega Millions...
The Quick Way No. 5 store in Hammond was awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million on Aug. 4.(Courtesy of Louisiana Lottery)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Mississippi man has emerged as the big winner who purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million earlier this month at a Hammond convenience store.

Charles Polk of Brookhaven, Miss., turned in the winning ticket at the Louisiana Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge on Aug. 8, lottery officials announced Friday (Aug. 18).

Polk purchased the ticket for the Aug. 4 drawing at the Quick Way No. 5 store in Hammond, when the Mega Millions jackpot was at $1.35 billion. The convenience store that sold the ticket received a selling bonus of $10,000, or 1 percent of the big prize.

Polk’s ticket matched the first five numbers drawn, but not the final Megaball. It was the 15th Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million or more sold in Louisiana since the state’s lottery joined the game in 2011.

The overall jackpot of $1.58 billion was won Aug. 8 by a single ticket purchased in Neptune Beach, Fla.

