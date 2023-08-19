Record heat this weekend, watching the tropics in the US southwest and the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Record heat returns this weekend along with the humidity.

We see a return of moisture Saturday which will push feels-like temperatures into the 115-degree range. There is an excessive heat warning in effect Saturday. Actual temperatures will be in the triple digits again Saturday and Sunday.

The next chance for rain comes on Monday as a tropical wave passes to our south. There is a medium chance of this system forming into a tropical depression or storm in the western Gulf by the start of the week. Most of the impacts will stay to our south but we could see more rainfall and breezy easterly winds.

Once this feature passes by us, the strong ridge to our north brings back the triple-digit temperatures for the second half of the week.

Meanwhile, on the west coast, hurricane Hilary remains a category 4 storm heading towards Baja California and the southwestern US. Hilary is expected to bring life-threatening flooding to this region by Monday. We could see impacts from this system during the Saints game on Sunday as the threats associated with Hilary will arrive before the system makes landfall.

Parts of southern California are included in tropical storm watches as the storm is expected to weaken as it travels northward. Hilary would be the first storm to landfall in California as a tropical storm in almost 84 years.

