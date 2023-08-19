BBB Accredited Business
Saints-Chargers preseason game still on despite looming threat of Hilary

The Saints' preseason game Sunday against the Chargers remains on as scheduled, despite...
The Saints' preseason game Sunday against the Chargers remains on as scheduled, despite threatening weather, team officials said Saturday (Aug. 18). (Photo: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Sean Fazende and Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COSTA MESA, Calif. (WVUE) - As Hurricane Hilary threatens Southern California, the Saints-Chargers preseason game at SoFi Stadium remains on as scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m., officials said Saturday. The NFL has been monitoring the situation.

The Saints have been in Costa Mesa since Wednesday and held joint practices with the Chargers on Thursday and Friday.

Sunday’s game can be seen on Fox 8. Pregame coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. CT, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. A Fox 8 postgame show will immediately follow the final whistle.

Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring catastrophic flooding to Baja California and parts of the US desert southwest by the start of the week.

Hilary is currently located west of Baja California as a major Category 3 hurricane with 125 miles per hour sustained winds. It continues to track northward at 16 miles per hour. Hilary was downgraded from Category 4 to Category 3 in the latest advisory as it continues to weaken.

Hilary track
Hilary track(WVUE)

The storm is forecast to make landfall on Baja California as a Category 2 hurricane before continuing northward into the southwestern US as a tropical storm. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to reach California and Arizona by Sunday morning.

Messaging from the National Hurricane Center has outlined the potentially historic and catastrophic nature of the rainfall associated with Hilary. Some areas of the desert southwest could see more than a year’s amount of rainfall by Monday.

“In the Southwestern U.S., the potentially historic amount of rainfall is expected to cause flash, urban, and arroyo flooding including landslides, mudslides, and debris flows,” the National Hurricane Center said in the latest advisory.

Places in the path of Hilary could see 6 to 10 inches of rainfall with some isolated areas expecting 10 to 15 inches.

Hilary rainfall potential
Hilary rainfall potential(WVUE)

The California coastline from Los Angeles to the Mexico border is included in a Tropical Storm Watch for the first time in history. The last time California was impacted by a tropical storm was 84 years ago, prior to the current storm naming system.

Hilary watches and warnings
Hilary watches and warnings(WVUE)

Hurricane Hilary is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm prior to impacting the U.S., but tropical-storm-force winds could be felt as far west as Los Angeles beginning on Sunday morning. The system has sped up slightly from the previous advisories, placing the bulk of the impacts from the storm in Los Angeles from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night.

The city is included in a Tropical Storm Watch with tropical storm force winds from 39 to 73 miles per hour expected in the next 36 hours.

Los Angeles is also included in a Flood Watch through Monday evening. Heavy rainfall caused by Hilary is expected to cause flooding of streams and creeks, as well as low-lying flood-prone areas, especially in urban regions.

Flood Watch
Flood Watch(WVUE)

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

