We could tie our all-time record high; still keeping a watchful eye on the tropics

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ll continue to add to the record books this season with the possibility of tying the all-time record high for Nola Int’l all while watching the very active tropics.

Expect another hot day for Sunday. The pattern stays the same which means the same weather that we’ve been feeling for a few days - heat, sun, and humidity. Tomorrow afternoon will bring record highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

We’ll get a brief reprieve from the extreme heat on Monday as a tropical disturbance moves through the Gulf to our south. A few outer bands of rain will flow over the region along with cloud cover. As of now, the rainfall totals should max out at around a quarter of an inch. Highs will still stay above normal but fall to the mid 90s.

The heat quick returns after that disturbance moves on. Tuesday, we’ll heat back to the upper 90s with an all-time record being rivaled by Wednesday. The hottest temperature ever recorded at New Orleans Int’l is 102 degrees from August 22, 1980. We could hit that on Wednesday and carry the triple digits into the next weekend.

The Tropics

Hurricane Hilary is set to make landfall in western Mexico this weekend and drag up the coastline towards Southern California. Catastrophic flooding is likely with 2″-6″ of rainfall possible in areas that see only that much in a typical year. Parts of California and western Arizona could see tropical storm force winds by Sunday evening as it continues to push north and weaken.

A tropical wave continues to head for the Gulf. It’ll stay well south of coastal LA and MS while it heads for southeastern TX by the beginning of next week.

There are several tropical waves and Tropical Depression number six out in the Atlantic. The latest guidance pushes this north but will need to be monitored.

Invest 90L is currently near the Windward islands and is bringing heavy rain to that region. The upper atmospheric stiring could take this wave over the Dominican Republic in the coming days.

There is no risk to the Gulf Coast right now, but all tropical disturbances will continue to be monitored.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.