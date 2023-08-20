BBB Accredited Business
Classes on Monday cancelled for EBR School System

East Baton Rouge Parish school board
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All classes have been cancelled on Monday, August 21, for the East Baton Rouge School System, school officials announced.

Classes will resume on Tuesday, August 22, according to Dr. Sito Narcisse.

This change comes as the school system is dealing with a bus driver shortage. On Friday, more than half of the school systems bus drivers called out sick after the school board approved a stipend instead of a pay increase for transportation workers.

RELATED: EBR School Board approves stipend for bus drivers to help with shortage

Dr. Sito Narcisse said the decision to cancel classes came after school workers were seen promoting other workers on social media to join on the call outs.

A full plan for transportation workers will be decided on Thursday, August 24.

Due to classes being cancelled, the YMCA announced they will be offering emergency holiday camp at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • A. C. Lewis YMCA
  • Paula G. Manship YMCA
  • ExxonMobil YMCA
  • C. B. Pennington Jr. YMCA

To register click here.

The following is a release from the EBR Schools System:

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

