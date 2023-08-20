BBB Accredited Business
Kenner police officer arrested for extortion and malfeasance

Kenner Police Department
Kenner Police Department(Kenner Police)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police officer Trey Carter, 28, of Kenner, was arrested for extortion and malfeasance on Saturday, August 19. The arrest was made at 10 p.m. by the department’s detectives.

Police say the investigation into Carter’s happened the same day when Chief Conley received reports regarding possible misconduct during a traffic stop. Carter allegedly accepted cash from a motorist in place of arresting him during a traffic stop in the early hours of August 19.

Detectives reviewed audio recordings, paperwork and interviewed the motorist involved. Following the evidence and Carter’s own interview, the decision was made to arrest him.

Carter’s tenure with the Kenner Police Department was brief. He joined in August 2022, completed the academy training by March 2023, and actively patrolled for approximately three weeks following his Field Training Program.

In a statement, Chief Conley said, “The men and women of the Kenner Police Department work hard day and night to serve their community and have a stellar reputation. We will never tolerate this type of behavior - no one is above the law.”

Anyone with further information on the case is encouraged to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

