Michael Turner, Jr’s quick-strike scores catch the eye of LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All it takes is two seconds, from snap to reception, Michael Turner, Jr. can change a game with one touch of the ball.

“He’s a quick-strike guy and anytime he gets the ball in his hand, he’s capable of making big plays,” said John Curtis head football coach, J.T. Curtis.

“I have some really great coaches. They know when the right time to throw the ball. They can set the run up. They’ll let you fall asleep on the run, and then boom, touchdown. Like I caught, touchdown,” said senior Michael Turner, Jr.

Turner’s uncanny ability to turn any play into a touchdown, garnered the John Curtis wide receiver an offer from LSU. The senior committed to the Tigers this summer.

“My mom was very excited. My dad, he’s going to show he’s not excited, but he’s going to call everybody on his phone. ‘My son just committed to LSU!’ But my mom was really excited. She posted it on Facebook ASAP,” said Turner.

Turner is a part of LSU’s 2024 recruiting class, but that rarefied air isn’t changing the way he prepares for a game.

“Even though I’m committed, I’m going to play the same as always. Commitment makes no difference to me. I want to ball like I have no offers. That’s how I play,” said Turner.

With his commitment to LSU, Turner now has a new nickname, Mike the Tiger.

“Every time Coach Jerry walks in film, he starts throwing the “L” up. Like in front of the whole team and start laughing. Like every day. He just walked in my class and held the “L” up,” said Turner.

