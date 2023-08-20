More than $380,000 worth of cocaine seized off bus from Mexico
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROMA, Texas (CNN) - U.S. Customs Officers in Texas found nearly two dozen packages of cocaine on a commercial bus.
The agency says officers came across the drugs on August 12.
The bus entered the Roma International Bridge in Roma, Texas.
Officers conducted a canine and non-intrusive inspection and found 22 packages totaling to almost 50 pounds of cocaine.
CBP says that amount has a street value of more than $380,000.
