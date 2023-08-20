BBB Accredited Business
Saints fans hope for the best after Jimmy Graham’s arrest in Los Angeles

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fans excited to see Jimmy Graham back in the black and gold are now unsure whether the tight end will play Sunday following his arrest.

As Hurricane Hilary moves closer to southern California, fans have even more questions about how the Saints will look.

“You hear a hurricane in California... I mean is the world coming to an end?” asked Saints fan Daniel Cass.

He’s eager for an update on Graham’s condition. The Saints issued a statement Saturday morning acknowledging the arrest but said it resulted from Graham experiencing a “medical episode” that left him disoriented.

“I hope the best for him, and I hope we can see him in the black and gold, I really do.”

Down the bar, Garith Horn is having trouble seeing Graham getting in trouble with the law.

“I saw it on the news this morning and my first reaction is, ‘He’s never been in trouble with the law,’” said Horn. “He’s never had any problems with anybody and now all of a sudden, nine, 10 years into his career something weird like that happens. That’s kind of crazy, but who knows?”

Some fans suggest Graham’s ‘medical episode,’ which Saints team doctor John Amoss said likely stemmed from a seizure, could have been triggered by a career of hard knocks. They question if chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, played a part in Graham’s disorientation.

“It’s always a possibility when you get hit that many times. Multiple concussions, who knows? We hope that it’s not that, but he’s never had a drinking problem and never had a drug problem so what could it be? He definitely needs to see a doctor and get checked out,” said Horn. “We love him here in New Orleans and we wish the best for him.”

Cass wonders if more needs to be done to prevent episodes like Graham’s from happening to other players.

“If that’s something that they need to check on more on a daily basis than they should,” he said. “He’s always been a great player for us. He moved on and we’re happy to have him back.”

Until more answers come from the team, Who Dats are sending their love to the tight end.

