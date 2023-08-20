BBB Accredited Business
Southern California jolted by earthquake amidst Tropical Storm Hilary

On Sunday, a magnitude-5.1 earthquake shook Ventura County and surrounding Southern California...
On Sunday, a magnitude-5.1 earthquake shook Ventura County and surrounding Southern California before the start of the Saints game.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Sunday, a magnitude-5.1 earthquake shook Ventura County and surrounding Southern California before the start of the Saints game.

According to reports, there were at least recorded aftershocks in the aftermath of the main shock, each having a magnitude of 3.0 or higher.

The quake occurred with Tropical Storm Hilary entering the Los Angeles area, a rare occurrence that hasn’t been witnessed for many years. This prompted to issue a tropical storm warning for Southern California - a first for the region.

Additionally, most of Los Angeles County is on high alert with a flash flood warning, as rains are forecasted to continue pouring through Sunday night.

More updates to follow soon. Watch the Saints game and updates on Fox 8 and Final Play.

