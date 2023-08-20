BBB Accredited Business
Tropical moisture brings a break from the heat for the start of the week

Tropical Development Chances
Tropical Development Chances(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We get a brief break from the heat at the start of the week with some tropical moisture.

Temperatures will still be in the upper 90s on Sunday with feels-like temperatures in the 110s.

A tropical wave moving westward in the Gulf will pass to our south on Monday bringing us a chance for rain and breezy easterly winds. Scattered showers and storms are possible through Tuesday. This system has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or a tropical storm this week as it heads toward southern Texas.

Once this system passes by us we will heat right back up to all-time record-breaking territory. We will be in the triple digits with some areas inland climbing near the 110s through the end of the week.

