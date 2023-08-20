Tropical Storm Emily forms, 27 days after last named Atlantic system

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Emily has formed in the Atlantic.

Emily is the sixth named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The system is located in the central Atlantic, about 1,000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, and is moving at 10 miles per hour. The storm’s maximum sustained wind speeds are 50 mph.

Tropical Track Emily (WVUE)

As Emily tracks northwestward, it is expected to be short-lived as a tropical storm as it enters a high-shear environment. The system is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday, making a northward turn midweek.

Gulf Coast outlook

The record-breaking heat wave is keeping us out of the eyes of the tropics for now.

A disturbance in the Gulf has a medium chance of developing this week. The area of thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure is currently located west of the tip of Florida. As it tracks its way westward over the warm Gulf waters, it could organize into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Gulf Development Chances (WVUE)

The greatest impacts will be to the southern tip of Texas and parts of Mexico. The high-pressure system that has been scorching the southern US will keep the disturbance to our south, although we may see some much-needed rainfall on Monday as it passes by us.

Tropical Outlook (WVUE)

Another wave in the Caribbean -- Invest 90L -- has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next seven days. As it treks west, 90L is expected to make a northward turn, impacting the eastern and central Caribbean islands.

Tropical Depression Six formed in the Atlantic on Saturday but is battling an unfavorable environment as it travels west with sustained winds of 35 mph. The system is expected to be short-lived and poses no threat to land.

A final wave moving off the coast of Africa has a medium chance of developing this week, as it follows behind Emily toward the northwest in the central Atlantic.

