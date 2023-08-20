BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Saints-Chargers game on as Tropical Storm Hilary likely brings 2-4 inches of rain to Los Angeles

Tropical Storm Hilary is approaching Southern California where the Saints are to play the Los...
Tropical Storm Hilary is approaching Southern California where the Saints are to play the Los Angeles Chargers at 6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT.(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WVUE) - The Saints are set to play the Chargers in Los Angeles amid a storm warning as Tropical Storm Hilary approaches Sunday afternoon (Aug. 20).

Hilary is moving toward Southern California as a tropical storm -- downgraded from a hurricane -- with impacts already being felt closer to the Mexican border.

Tropical Storm Hilary
Tropical Storm Hilary(WVUE)

The National Hurricane Center warns that “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is likely in portions of the Baja California and the Southwestern U.S.,” in their latest advisory.

The Weather Prediction Center has issued a high risk for flash flooding east of Los Angeles to Yuma (Ariz.) and north to the Nevada state line, where rainfall totals could exceed the six-hour 100-year average recurrence intervals of 1-3 inches in the region. In some places, rain totals could surpass the entire annual precipitation averages. Localized areas could see 2-4 inches of rainfall through Sunday evening.

A flood watch is in effect for much of the desert Southwest, where “catastrophic” flooding and landslides are possible through Monday.

Flash Flooding Potential
Flash Flooding Potential(WVUE)

Los Angeles could receive 2-4 inches of rain and is included in a Flood Watch. The NWS in Los Angeles said, “The peak of this dangerous storm will be from late (Sunday) afternoon through the predawn hours Monday. Significant flooding and wind threats exist, especially over Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.”

Los Angeles also is included in a Tropical Storm Warning, with 40-50 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 60 mph.

Future Radar
Future Radar(WVUE)

The Saints are still set to play the Chargers at 6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium. Live coverage of the game begins with the Fox 8 pregame show at 5:30 p.m., followed by the game on Fox 8 and the Fox 8 postgame show after the final whistle. Fox 8 is your home for all preseason Saints games.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High
A fire sparked inside Safe Haven Auto Sale on N. Causeway Boulevard on Thursday.
Metairie car dealership destroyed in fire

Latest News

Breanna Sparrow, 23, had been employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office since Aug....
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Kenner Police Department
Kenner police officer arrested for extortion and malfeasance
Saints TE Jimmy Graham
Saints fans hope for the best after Jimmy Graham’s arrest in Los Angeles
Fans react to Jimmy Graham's arrest and the game as Hurricane Hilary heads toward Cali
Fans react to Jimmy Graham's arrest and the game as Hurricane Hilary heads toward Cali