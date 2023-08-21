BBB Accredited Business
Accused female suspect wanted for passing counterfeit bills & shoplifting in Hammond

Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a female suspect believed to be involved in a...
Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a female suspect believed to be involved in a string of crimes, including passing counterfeit money and shoplifting.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a female suspect believed to be involved in a string of crimes, including passing counterfeit money and shoplifting.

The incident took place at the Dollar General Store on Wardline Road. On August 9, shortly before 5:30 p.m., the store’s surveillance cameras captured a black female walking into the establishment with an empty backpack.

Employees witnessed a woman making multiple trips to her car without completing a purchase. A review of surveillance footage revealed her discreetly filling the backpack with various school supplies, including notebooks and pencils.

In a distinctive outfit, the woman was seen in a tye-dyed shirt paired with bright yellow leggings, wearing a pair of sunglasses – potentially to shield her identity.

This isn’t the first time the woman has caught the attention of store employees. Earlier, she reportedly entered the store and purchased a Cashapp card.

She paid using three one-hundred dollar bills, which were later identified as counterfeit.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards asks anyone with information regarding the female’s identity to call Detective Earl McFarland at 985-902-2043 or Crime Stoppers. To submit an anonymous tip, call 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com

