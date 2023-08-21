BBB Accredited Business
Attorney for teens accused of killing Linda Frickey ask for trial to be delayed

Lawyers for four teenagers accused in the horrific carjacking and dragging death of Linda...
Lawyers for four teenagers accused in the horrific carjacking and dragging death of Linda Frickey are requesting the trial date be pushed back.
By Natasha Robin
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lawyers for four teenagers accused in the horrific carjacking and dragging death of Linda Frickey are requesting the trial date be pushed back.

During a pre-trial hearing on Mon., Aug. 21, the suspects’ attorneys say they need more time to test DNA evidence.

Frickey’s family is frustrated with the delays and wants justice.

“It’s going to be a whole mess,” Jinny-Lynn Griffin said. “It’s delay, delay, delay. That’s why victims get frustrated and that’s why we’re over this hurt.”

Defense attorneys told Judge Kimya Holmes that the preserved DNA evidence from the State Police Crime Lab was only enough of a sample for one defendant to conduct independent tests. The attorneys say at least two of the juveniles want to have independent tests done.

The defendants filed motions to continue the Nov. 20 trial, stating there was no way they would be ready.

In June, the Louisiana Supreme Court ordered that the trial begin this year. Now, it’s unclear what will happen.

“They want to put everybody’s feet to the fire, but at the day, if you have a legitimate issue that holds the case up and you go forward anyway and the defendants lose, it’s a very appealable issue and you have to go back and do the whole thing again,” said Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti.

The defendants -- 18-year-old John Honore, 17-year-old Briniyah Baker, and 16-year-olds Lenyra Theophile and Mar’quel Curtis -- are accused of second-degree murder in the killing of Frickey. The 73-year-old victim was dragged to her death during a carjacking in Mid-City on March 21, 2022. The defendants have pleaded not guilty and all four have been found competent to stand trial together.

Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and killed Linda Frickey, 73.
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and killed Linda Frickey, 73.(New Orleans Police Department/Family photo/WVUE)

Frickey’s family says they’re ready to go to trial.

“This was horrific. And I say that by them dragging her. The girls were all in the car. They chose it. They were all together. They need to do the time. This is all like a game,” says Griffin.

Judge Holmes scheduled the next pre-trial hearing for Sept. 19 to discuss DNA evidence and the defense’s motion to continue the trial.

