Bruce: Potential Gulf storm is on the horizon taking aim at south Texas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hurricane center is issuing the potential of our Gulf disturbance becoming Tropical Storm Harold in the next few hours. The system is far south of the Louisiana coast and will bring a slim rain chance at passing showers and a building breeze on the northern edge. The disturbance will move quickly and make landfall in southern Texas as early as tomorrow morning.

Bruce: Gulf potential tropical cyclone 9 will likely be named Harold as it moves into southern Texas by Tuesday morning. No impacts here except a few spotty showers and clouds, Tuesday we go dry and hot again. pic.twitter.com/Q1y0PvHTpk — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 21, 2023

Any slim rain ends and heat rebounds quickly as the tropical system moves west getting most locations back up near triple digits on Tuesday and likely to threaten all time record high temperatures as high pressure settles even farther south for the middle of the week into next weekend. Another long stretch of 100 degree days is likely.

The tropics are very active, but there is no threat to the northern Gulf coast.

