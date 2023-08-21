BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Potential Gulf storm is on the horizon taking aim at south Texas

By Bruce Katz
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The hurricane center is issuing the potential of our Gulf disturbance becoming Tropical Storm Harold in the next few hours. The system is far south of the Louisiana coast and will bring a slim rain chance at passing showers and a building breeze on the northern edge. The disturbance will move quickly and make landfall in southern Texas as early as tomorrow morning.

Any slim rain ends and heat rebounds quickly as the tropical system moves west getting most locations back up near triple digits on Tuesday and likely to threaten all time record high temperatures as high pressure settles even farther south for the middle of the week into next weekend. Another long stretch of 100 degree days is likely.

The tropics are very active, but there is no threat to the northern Gulf coast.

