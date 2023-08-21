Changes are brewing for Uptown craft beer spot now able to sell kegs to neighboring restaurants

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big changes are brewing at Oak Street Brewery this summer.

“Distributors didn’t want to deal with us. We’re too small,” said owner Kevin Greenaae. “The only way for breweries to expand is to get distribution.”

After many trips to Baton Rouge and an application process spanning months, Oak Street Brewery became the first in the state permitted for self-distribution of its products.

“We’re going to lock in our wholesale pricing and then we are going to start here with our local bars and restaurants, right here in the neighborhood,” said Greenaae.

Neighboring businesses first fits with the brewery’s philosophy, according to the staff.

“We’re supported mostly by our local community here in the Carrolton Riverbend and we get tourists because they go down the streetcar line,” said Greenaae.

There’s still more work to be done before the deals can be finalized in the neighborhood, like finding a canning operation for restaurants that don’t have a tap line.

And the neighborly love is reciprocated.

“I drop off menus at his brewery and he brings stuff over here for us to share with that,” said Eric Roberts, general manager at Juan’s Flying Burrito a few doors down from the brewery.

“We carry some Urban South beer, and it moves better than some of the national brands do,” said Roberts.

Greenaae looks to a future of specialty brewing to flex his creativity.

“Once you know beer, you know the styles and categories, you just pick and choose,” he said.

And he’s already taking some fall inspiration in his recipe building.

“Within the next four weeks, a pumpkin spice beer. We’re going into Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas... Even Starbucks brought out their pumpkin spice latte again!” he told Fox 8.

With the new permit, Greenaae says he’s looking into even more partnerships, including delivery of late-night food from his partnering restaurants.

