Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son Barron

Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for...
Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, as son Barron Trump watches.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a newly unsealed criminal complaint.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was arrested Monday morning on a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago. The case was filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in southern Florida but was only unsealed this week.

“I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!” Fiorenza said in a May 21 email to the head of an educational institution in the Palm Beach, Florida, area, according to an affidavit accompanying the complaint.

Donald Trump’s primary residence is in Palm Beach.

Fiorenza allegedly wrote a similar email on June 5, saying she would “slam a bullet” into Barron Trump “with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!,” according to the affidavit submitted by a U.S. Secret Service agent.

Neither the headmaster nor the school where the emails were allegedly sent was named in the charging documents.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Fiorenza had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Fiorenza was expected to make an initial court appearance in Chicago Monday and could eventually be transferred to the district court in Florida to answer the charges.

Agents interviewed Fiorenza at the agency’s Chicago field on June 14 — during which she was shown copies of the emails, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Fiorenza lives in Plainfield, Illinois, a southwest Chicago suburb.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

