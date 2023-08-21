A developing Gulf storm brings a nice breeze and small rain chance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A developing Gulf storm is set to make it not as hot today and also bring with it a small rain chance.

Easterly winds are on the rise as some tropical showers roll in from the Gulf. That’s going to be the weather story for your Monday as we come under the influence of a tropical wave passing to our south. This wave is likely to develop into Tropical Storm Harold on its approach to Texas on Tuesday but again, our impacts are minimal. Highs today because of the wind blowing in from the Gulf will be in the lower 90s.

After this tropical system exits the picture Tuesday and Wednesday, get ready for it to get really hot again. In fact, we’re currently forecasting a tie of our all-time record hottest temperature at the New Orleans International Airport. Wednesday and again on Thursday, highs will be multiple degree into the 100s making for more dangerous heat. I do some small indications a few late day storms creep back into the forecast Thursday onward, we will see!

Although the tropics are very active with multiple storms out there, we have no concerns here locally. Emily, Franklin and Gert will all stay away from the Gulf.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.