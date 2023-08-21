BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A developing Gulf storm brings a nice breeze and small rain chance

Highs today because of the east winds will be held down in the lower 90s
Gulf SATRAD
Gulf SATRAD(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A developing Gulf storm is set to make it not as hot today and also bring with it a small rain chance.

Easterly winds are on the rise as some tropical showers roll in from the Gulf. That’s going to be the weather story for your Monday as we come under the influence of a tropical wave passing to our south. This wave is likely to develop into Tropical Storm Harold on its approach to Texas on Tuesday but again, our impacts are minimal. Highs today because of the wind blowing in from the Gulf will be in the lower 90s.

After this tropical system exits the picture Tuesday and Wednesday, get ready for it to get really hot again. In fact, we’re currently forecasting a tie of our all-time record hottest temperature at the New Orleans International Airport. Wednesday and again on Thursday, highs will be multiple degree into the 100s making for more dangerous heat. I do some small indications a few late day storms creep back into the forecast Thursday onward, we will see!

Although the tropics are very active with multiple storms out there, we have no concerns here locally. Emily, Franklin and Gert will all stay away from the Gulf.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High

Latest News

Tropical Storm Hilary is approaching Southern California where the Saints are to play the Los...
Saints-Chargers game on as Tropical Storm Hilary likely brings 2-4 inches of rain to Los Angeles
Tropical Storm Emily
Tropical Storm Emily forms, 27 days after last named Atlantic system
Tropical Development Chances
Tropical moisture brings a break from the heat for the start of the week
Several tropical waves to watch.
We could tie our all-time record high; still keeping a watchful eye on the tropics