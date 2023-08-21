BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Entergy suspending disconnects in New Orleans amid heat emergency

Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In response to the ongoing record-breaking heat wave and the Governor’s declared heat emergency, Entergy New Orleans has announced the temporary suspension of all disconnections until September 9.

Officials say they will stay in touch with the New Orleans City Council and the National Weather Service to determine any potential need to extend the suspension period beyond Sept. 9.

For further information regarding payment options and energy management programs, customers can visit myentergy.com/s/programs or contact Entergy New Orleans at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

TOP HEADLINES

Fires break out in Greater New Orleans area as heat waves continue

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms in the Gulf, expected to impact Texas as a tropical storm Tuesday

It is crowded in the tropical Atlantic with three more named storms and a system in the Gulf

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
A husband and wife are dead following what deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s...
Married couple dead in domestic shooting in Mandeville, sheriff says
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High

Latest News

Crime Tracker
Orleans coroner identifies three recent homicide victims
PTC Nine
Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms in the Gulf, expected to impact Texas as a tropical storm Tuesday
Medicaid
Audit: LDH paid millions of dollars on behalf of Medicaid recipients who didn’t appear to live in La.
Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a female suspect believed to be involved in a...
Authorities seek woman accused of passing counterfeit bills; shoplifting, Tangipahoa sheriff says