Female killed in hit-and-run accident in New Orleans East, police say

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left one female dead Sunday afternoon (Aug. 20), police say.

Around 4:19 p.m., police responded to an incident involving an unresponsive female at I-10 E and Dwyer. Upon arrival, officers found the female dead on the scene.

Initially classified as an unexplained death, authorities immediately investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident. By 9:15 p.m., officials confirmed that the cause of death resulted from a hit and run.

No further details are available at this time.

