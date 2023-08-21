Female killed in hit-and-run accident in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left one female dead Sunday afternoon (Aug. 20), police say.

Around 4:19 p.m., police responded to an incident involving an unresponsive female at I-10 E and Dwyer. Upon arrival, officers found the female dead on the scene.

Initially classified as an unexplained death, authorities immediately investigated the circumstances surrounding the incident. By 9:15 p.m., officials confirmed that the cause of death resulted from a hit and run.

No further details are available at this time.

