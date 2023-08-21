Football, Fútbol, Food: Saints updated projected starting lineup

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take another look at the Saints projected starting lineup when they take the field against the Titans, English Premier League starting to separate contenders and pretenders, and visiting an old restaurant friend on the Northshore.

FOOTBALL

We’re less than three weeks away from the Black and Gold hosting the Titans in the Caesars Superdome. With that in mind, it’s time to update my projections on the Saints starting lineup for the opener.

OFFENSE

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Jamaal Williams (Alvin Kamara suspended for the first three games of the season)

WR: Chris Olave

WR: Michael Thomas

WR: Rashid Shaheed

TE: Juwan Johnson

LT: Trevor Penning

LG: James Hurst (Andrus Peat suffered quad injury three weeks ago, needs to get back out there)

C: Erik McCoy

RG: Cesar Ruiz

RT: Ryan Ramczyk

DEFENSE

DE: Cam Jordan

DT: Nathan Shepherd

DT: Khalen Saunders

DE: Carl Granderson

LB: Demario Davis

LB: Pete Werner

CB: Marshon Lattimore

CB: Paulson Adebo (Alontae Taylor still trailing)

NICKEL: Bradley Roby

S: Marcus Maye

S: Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Blake Gillikin

PK: Wil Lutz (Blake Grupe producing a strong camp)

LS: Zach Wood

FÚTBOL

It’s only two weeks into the English Premier League season, so it’s definitely time to overreact to the happenings so far.

I think the title race is down to two teams right now, Manchester City and Arsenal. Yes, they finished 1-2 (Arsenal lost the trophy by only winning three of their final nine matches) last year, and it looks they’ll be top-2 again.

For Manchester City, they’ll be without one of their star players, Kevin De Bruyne, for most of this calendar year with a hamstring injury. But they still have: Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Rodri, and Jack Grealish to name just a few. City beat a quality team in Newcastle on Saturday, 1-0. It was their 17th consecutive victory at home. They’ll be just fine.

Arsenal have youth on their side, and a strong manager in Mikel Arteta. With Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard on your roster, you got a chance for a trophy.

Brighton are on top of the table by goal differential, but they disposed of lightweights Luton Town and Wolves. They’ll finish in the top-7, but not a title contender.

Tottenham shut out Manchester United at home, 2-0. A great result, considering Harry Kane is no longer on Spurs (he racked up a goal and an assist for Bayern Munich). But, who will score goals going forward. You can’t rely on Richarlison. They need more firepower, and honestly don’t have it.

Speaking of ManU, they also lack goal scorers. Marcus Rashford can’t hold the mantle himself. They need more also, and don’t possess it.

Liverpool can fight for a top-4 spot, but I don’t foresee title talk. Chelsea (zero chance of a championship) swooped in and grabbed Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia from Liverpool in the transfer market. They didn’t do enough in free agency to garner title aspirations.

FOOD

In my many years at LSU (not going into how long) The Chimes was my go-to spot. Raw oysters, blackened alligator, poboys, and beer, everything was outstanding in the late 90′s.

I left Baton Rouge for work, but always made it a point to comeback. It was my happy place.

I rode out Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans covering the storm. After four days of shooting, reporting, sleeping in the city, we finally moved up to Baton Rouge for a new living space. My first meal in the capital city, you betcha, The Chimes.

This past weekend, I hit The Chimes in Covington, and all the good vibes returned.

The place was jamming, the drinks were flowing, the food was fantastic.

Boudin balls, fried pickles, shrimp pasta, gumbo, crawfish étouffée, it was all superb.

I’m very glad some things never change over time and locations.

