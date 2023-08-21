BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former LSU star Sha’carri Richardson blazes to 1st World Championship in 100M

Former LSU star Sha’carri Richardson wins her first World Championship in the 100M.
Former LSU star Sha’carri Richardson wins her first World Championship in the 100M.(World Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUDAPEST (WAFB) - Former LSU track star Sha’carri Richardson blazed her way in comeback fashion to win her first-ever World Championship in the 100M in Budapest on Monday, August 21.

The former Tiger was in Lane 9 and ran a personal best of 10.65, which is a world record, and beat a star-studded field. Richardson beat Jamaicans Shericka Jackson by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.

It was Richardson’s first appearance in the World Championship and her time of 10.65 is tied for No. 5 fastest time in the world.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
Girl, 12, dies after ATV crash in St. Tammany Parish, authorities say
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) was arrested Friday night in Southern California, according...
Saints’ Jimmy Graham arrested in California, team cites ‘medical episode’
Chalmette High School teacher punched in face by student
2 students tased, 8 arrested after fight at Chalmette High
A fire sparked inside Safe Haven Auto Sale on N. Causeway Boulevard on Thursday.
Metairie car dealership destroyed in fire
Stream news and weather 24/7

Latest News

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big...
As college football season arrives, schools pay monitors to stop players and staff from gambling
Michael Turner, Jr. committed to LSU this summer. (Source: Michael Turner, Jr.)
Michael Turner, Jr’s quick-strike scores catch the eye of LSU
Michael Turner, Jr. committed to LSU this summer.
LSU commit Michael Turner, Jr. possesses top-flight speed
Lions open their 2023 season at Miss. St.
SLU Lions open season with No. 15 FCS ranking