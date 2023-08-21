Jefferson Parish Judge Scott Schlegel ascends to Louisiana’s Fifth Circuit court

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - Judge Scott Schlegel of the 24th Judicial District Court in Jefferson Parish resigned Monday (Aug. 21) to be sworn in to a new position on Louisiana’s Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal.

Schlegel was elected unopposed to the appellate court bench where he will finish the unexpired term of Judge Hans J. Liljeberg, who retired earlier this year. Retired Judge Cornelius E. Regan had been serving as a pro tempore replacement for Liljeberg on the Division F bench since March 1.

“I am so humbled and honored to have been elected unopposed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal. I can’t wait to get started!” Schlegel wrote in a social media post. “Thank you to all those who supported my candidacy. Rest assured, I will always work hard, be prepared, keep my focus on the rule of law, and I will continue my work to modernize our justice system. From me, and my family: Thank you.”

Schlegel’s vacated Division D seat on the 24th JDC court must be filled through a special election. Qualifying for that election would run from Dec. 13-15, followed in 2024 by a primary election March 23 and a general election April 27.

