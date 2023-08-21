BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A bit of a breeze and a few showers with tropical development to the south

Heat still the main influence in the local forecast
The Center of a developing tropical system is predicted to remain south of the North Central...
The Center of a developing tropical system is predicted to remain south of the North Central Gulf Coast with a landfall near the Texas/Mexican border.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a wild weekend with the Saints facing a tropical storm in Los Angeles and a busy Atlantic to talk about, but even as a Gulf disturbance is likely to become Tropical Storm Harold before making a landfall along the Texas coast high pressure continues to dominate Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Monday brings a nice easterly breeze as the system is almost due south with a few streaming showers quickly moving past areas south of Lake Pontchartrain. The showers, clouds and wind are helping keep today’s temperatures in check with highs expected to reach the low 90s south of the lake. We will likely see warmer conditions farther inland. Any rain ends and heat rebounds quickly as the tropical system moves west getting most locations back up near triple digits on Tuesday and likely to threaten all time record high temperatures as high pressure settles even farther south for the middle of the week into next weekend. Another long stretch of 100 degree days is likely.

