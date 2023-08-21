BBB Accredited Business
Orleans coroner identifies three recent homicide victims

Crime Tracker
Crime Tracker(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Monday (Aug. 21) identified three men killed last week.

A 44-year-old man identified as Joseph Pitts, Sr. died when police say he was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the body at the intersection of S. Broad and Bank Streets. The shooting happened Mon., Aug. 14 around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

A double stabbing on the edge of the French Quarter claimed the life of a 30-year-old man identified as Thomas Stewart. Police say the attack happened around 11:15 a.m. on Mon., Aug. 14 in the 1300 block of Decatur Street. A second victim reportedly in his 70s was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Witnesses say the stabbing stemmed from an argument, but police have not confirmed that information.

Two days later, a double shooting in Lower Ninth Ward killed a man identified as Orethean Morgan, 44. Police say Morgan died at the scene at the intersection of Egania and North Prieur Streets around 4:44 p.m. on Wed., Aug. 16.

No suspects or motives have been released by detectives in any of these homicides at this time.

