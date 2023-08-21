Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine forms in the Gulf, expected to impact Texas as a tropical storm Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

A low-pressure system was located in the central Gulf Monday morning with sustained winds up to 30 mph according to the 10 AM advisory from the National Hurricane Center. PTC Nine is traveling westward at around 16 miles per hour.

The NHC is forecasting gradual strengthening of the system through Tuesday when it is expected to make landfall in southern Texas as a tropical storm with 45 miles per hour sustained winds. If PTC Nine strengthens into a tropical storm it will be named Harold.

10 am CDT: NHC is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for portions of south Texas. Here are the Key Messages. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/U6hGg4kjzi — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2023

Areas from Brownville to Corpus Cristi are included in a Tropical Storm Warning with a Tropical Storm Watch in effect from Port O’Connor up to Sargent. The peak storm surge along the coast is 3 feet above ground level with heavy flooding rainfall possible.

The southern tip of Texas could see widespread rain totals of 2 to 4 inches with isolated areas of 4 to 6 inches. Flash and urban flooding will be possible as the storm moves westward Tuesday and Wednesday.

The northern Gulf Coast will have very few impacts as the system passes south of us. We could see some periods of rainfall on Monday and breezy easterly winds.

