Saints stay undefeated in preseason with victory over the Chargers

Kendre Miller hauls in a pass from Jameis Winston. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints battled Mother Nature and the Chargers, coming out victorious on both.

The Black and Gold (2-0) won on the field, 22-17.

Just getting to SoFi Stadium was also a “W”, considering tropical storm conditions were bearing down on Los Angeles all day.

Kendre Miller registered the only touchdown for the Saints in the contest. The rookie scored from seven yards out, staking the Saints to an early advantage, 7-0.

Preceding the touchdown run, Jameis Winston connected with Miller on a wheel route for 27 yards. Winston finished the contest going 13-of-21 passing, for 169 yards.

In the second half, Jake Haener took over the controls at quarterback. He ended the night with an impressive 11-of-17 passing for 118 yards.

Wil Lutz connected on three field goals, and Blake Grupe nailed two through the uprights.

The Saints close out their preseason slate with a 7 p.m. matchup with the Texans next Sunday on FOX 8. Tailgate kicks off at 6 p.m.

