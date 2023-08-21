Saints and Texans mutually agree to cancel joint practices on Thursday and Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints and Texans mutually agreed to cancel joint practices that were scheduled in New Orleans on Thursday and Friday.

“After our head coaches spoke earlier today, we decided this was in the best interest of both teams as we continue to prepare for the regular season,’ a Saints release said.

The Saints close out their preseason slate with a 7 p.m. matchup with the Texans next Sunday on FOX 8. Tailgate kicks off at 6 p.m.

