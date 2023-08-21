St. James woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting of boyfriend

GONZALES, La. (WVUE) - A St. James woman who fatally shot her boyfriend in the face in December 2021 averted a murder trial Monday (Aug. 21) by pleading guilty to manslaughter as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Sheila Williams, 53, was sentenced to serve 30 years in state prison under the plea agreement, with credit for time served since her arrest. Williams was booked with second-degree murder by St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives shortly after 61-year-old James Ross was shot and killed on Dec. 8, 2021.

Ross was shot in a residence on Palm Drive during an argument with Williams, authorities said.

Judge Jason Verdigets imposed the sentence after approving the plea agreement in the 23rd Judicial District Court. Assistant district attorney Bruce Mohon prosecuted the case.

