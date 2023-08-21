BBB Accredited Business
St. James woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting of boyfriend

St. James Parish deputies arrested Sheila Williams in connection with the fatal shooting of her...
St. James Parish deputies arrested Sheila Williams in connection with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend James Ross on Dec. 8, 2021.(St. James Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WVUE) - A St. James woman who fatally shot her boyfriend in the face in December 2021 averted a murder trial Monday (Aug. 21) by pleading guilty to manslaughter as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Sheila Williams, 53, was sentenced to serve 30 years in state prison under the plea agreement, with credit for time served since her arrest. Williams was booked with second-degree murder by St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives shortly after 61-year-old James Ross was shot and killed on Dec. 8, 2021.

Ross was shot in a residence on Palm Drive during an argument with Williams, authorities said.

Judge Jason Verdigets imposed the sentence after approving the plea agreement in the 23rd Judicial District Court. Assistant district attorney Bruce Mohon prosecuted the case.

