Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

TD Nine strengthened over the central Gulf as it tracked westward towards the Texas and Mexico coasts Monday afternoon.

The latest advisory reported 35 miles per hour sustained winds moving west at 18 miles per hour. TD Nine is expected to strengthen further over the western Gulf with warm waters and low wind shear creating a favorable environment. The next name on the 2023 Atlantic storm name list is Harold.

Tropical Depression #Nine Advisory 2: Tropical Depression Forecast to Strengthen Before it Reaches South Texas. Tropical-Storm-Force Winds and Heavy Rains Expected to Begin Overnight. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 21, 2023

Parts of south Texas are included in Tropical Storm Warnings from the Mexico border up to Corpus Christi. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect just north on the coast from Corpus Christi as well.

Tropical storm-force winds of up to 45 mph are expected to impact the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

TD Nine Track (WVUE)

Flooding rainfall is forecast from the southern coast of Texas to west Texas. Widespread rain totals from 3 to 5 inches with isolated areas of up to 7 inches are possible.

Storm surge of up to 3 feet above ground level is possible in the watch and warning areas.

