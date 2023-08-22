BBB Accredited Business
2-year-old wanders away from Covington daycare, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Police have launched an investigation after a 2-year-old child was found wandering alone near a roadway in Covington.

The Covington Police Department says they responded to calls about the boy walking alone near West 21st Avenue. Upon arrival, police say someone living close by had seen the child and waited until authorities arrived.

Police believe the child wandered off from Bambi’s Kids Academy, a private childcare center, on W. 22nd Avenue.

The boy was found uninjured and in good health.

The investigation is ongoing.

