3 relatives injured in shooting over video game in Bogalusa, police say

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Three people were shot when two men began fighting over a video game in Bogalusa, according to Acting Police Chief Percy Knight.

Knight says the shooting happened Tuesday (Aug. 22) around 9:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Huron Avenue.

Knight says two men apparently got into a fight over a video game and began shooting at each other. Both men, whose ages and identities were not immediately available, sustained gunshot wounds and were seriously injured.

A female tried to intervene and was also seriously injured by gunfire, Knight says.

Knight believes all three victims were related to each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Both men are considered suspects and will be detained upon release from the hospital.

In response to a deadly shooting Saturday that claimed the life of former Bogalusa High football player Tajdryn Forbes, Mayor Tyrin Troung issued a lengthy statement:

“I just have no words. On days like this, we have to reflect. When are we as a community going to come together and decide enough is enough?” Troung said. “Until we break this CULTURE, none of it will matter! This culture of hatred and fear is something that far too many people are participating in. We all have to do our part to foster a more conducive environment. There is a role for everyone to play. Our town is too small for this.”

