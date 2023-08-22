BBB Accredited Business
Alabama man in custody after leading troopers on multi-county chase in Mississippi

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An Alabama man is in custody after leading Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers on a multi-county chase.

On Monday afternoon, MHP clocked a 2020 red Chevy Camaro speeding near the South Brookhaven exit in Lincoln County and attempted to make a traffic stop.

However, 20-year-old Frederick Lewis of Moundville, Alabama, fled, and a pursuit began that led troopers through Copiah County into Hinds County. Lewis then abandoned the vehicle and ran into the woods near Terry High School.

He is charged with speeding and felony fleeing. More charges are pending.

