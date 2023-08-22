BBB Accredited Business
All-time record high temperatures could fall Wednesday

More record heat on the way this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - To say this summer has been hotter than normal is an understatement. We have broken the record high temperature every day but six since the start of August. We had a streak of 13 days in a row that we broke those record highs.

We’ve shattered the record number of triple-digit days in a row of two by reaching 100 degrees for six days in a row this month - and we have more records incoming the rest of this week.

Record Heat Streak
Record Heat Streak(WVUE)

We are forecasting 102 degrees on Wednesday and triple digits through the weekend for the New Orleans metro area. Across the region and especially inland, temperatures could climb near the 110s.

This 102 wouldn’t just break the daily high-temperature record, but the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans. We hit 102 degrees for the only time on record in 1980 and we could do it again this week.

Hottest Ever
Hottest Ever(WVUE)

We have also been seeing a streak of heat at Audubon this summer, but the hottest temperature we’ve hit so far is 101 degrees. That’s three degrees shy of the all-time temperature record of 104 set in 2009. Highs Wednesday could be near the Audubon record as well.

Along with the all-time records, we are forecasting five more days of triple digits. So far this summer we have already had 12 days of 100 degrees or above high temperatures at new orleans international airport. That is 7 more days than the second-highest total of five 100-degree days in 1980.

If we add five more days to this total we’ll have more than tripled the amount of 100-degree days in any year ever recorded.

Top 100 Years
Top 100 Years(WVUE)

