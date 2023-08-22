BBB Accredited Business
Bogue Chitto State Park evacuated over nearby Washington Parish wildfire

Campers were evacuated Monday (Aug. 21) from the Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton as a...
Campers were evacuated Monday (Aug. 21) from the Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton as a precaution as a Washington Parish wildfire spread within three miles of the preserve.(Dave McNamara)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - About 30 camping guests were ordered to evacuate Bogue Chitto State Park on Monday (Aug. 21) as a wildfire crept to within three miles of the 1,786-acre preserve.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who oversees the state park system, called the evacuation a “precautionary measure” that would be re-evaluated Tuesday morning.

Park officials said about 30 guests were “offered to relocate” to nearby state parks, and said the nearby fire has been contained.

“I want to reiterate that this move was a precautionary measure,” Nungesser said in a statement. “While the fire is under control, we will evaluate the situation in the morning and determine when park guests can safely return.”

