Bruce: All time record heat At Armstrong Int’l will be challenged Wednesday approaching 102°

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Tropical Storm Harold moves further inland in south Texas as wrap around showers we have had will come to an end. Now we get back to the drier and higher heat mode. Highs will once again hover around the 100 degree mark and mostly dry conditions stick around through the weekend ahead. The all time record high at New Orleans International airport is 102 degrees. It’s likely we will at least meet that on Wednesday. The high will slide a bit to the west by the end of the weekend giving us a slightly better chance at getting a few storms to develop as they circulate around the edge of the high pressure in the northeast flow.

The all time record high at the airport in Kenner is 102°. Tomorrow we challenge that temp as a strong hot dome moves in the rest of the week. Little to no rain is expected. Stay hydrated -take full heat precautions. Remember no outdoor burning as a burn ban is in effect.. pic.twitter.com/pTbtuBSYGt — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) August 22, 2023

Beyond Harold there is a lot of activity in the tropical Atlantic, but with the high pressure position everything will stay clear of the north central Gulf Coast for through early next week. We will continue to monitor future development as we head deeper into the most active period for Atlantic storms.

