City requests $90k from Plaza Tower owner over unsafe conditions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans says the owner of Plaza Tower owes more than $90,000 in expenses and lost revenue from the building’s unsafe conditions.

Plaza Tower has been abandoned since before Katrina. In recent years, there have been problems with vandalism, squatters, and debris falling from the upper floors.

During a Code Enforcement hearing Tuesday (Aug. 22) afternoon, the New Orleans Deputy City Attorney testified that the city’s been taking steps to secure the area around the 42-story high rise on Howard Avenue since 2014.

The cost is related to barricades and lost parking space revenue from closed streets.

On Monday, the Office of Inspector General released a report estimating the city is missing out on more than a million dollars in fines.

An attorney for Joe Jaeger, the building’s owner, is disputing the costs, calling the lost revenue speculative. He also said Jaeger signed a purchase agreement Monday for someone to buy the building.

“The purchaser is in the due diligence period. So we’re hopefully moving towards getting this building sold, redeveloped, and back into commerce,” says Nick Dietzen.

The Code Enforcement Officer wants both sides to submit their agreement in writing.

Another hearing will take place next month where the Code Enforcement Officer is expected to rule on the case.

