‘Conditions are dire;’ Officials urge caution as fire threat persists amidst record heat wave

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - In the aftermath of the recent fire that led to the closure of Bogue Chitto State Park, Washington Parish firefighters are working diligently to extinguish remaining hotspots. Although the park has reopened, Northshore leaders are cautioning residents against outdoor burning activities during the ongoing heat wave.

St. Tammany fire officials are seeking federal assistance due to the strain placed on firefighters by recent fires. The threat posed by these fires remains significant, prompting state officials to temporarily close Bogue Chitto State Park on Monday. As the region faces an unprecedented period of hot and dry weather, North Shore authorities are emphasizing the importance of preventive measures.

The woods surrounding Bogue Chitto State Park continue to smolder following a 40-acre fire that led to evacuations. However, the danger persists, and efforts to combat the blaze remain underway.

In a recent brushfire, one individual lost their life in Washington Parish, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Temperatures are poised to break records and no rainfall is anticipated in the coming days.

Read more

Man killed in Franklinton house fire that began in burn piles outside, officials say

Bogue Chitto State Park evacuated over nearby Washington Parish wildfire

All-time record high temperatures could fall Wednesday

Chief James Garrett of Washington Parish District 1 Fire expressed concern over the potential consequences if not for the manpower deployed to combat the flames.

“If we didn’t have that kind of manpower, we’d be looking at thousands of acres, homes, and lives lost,” Chief Garrett said.

Firefighters from both Washington Parish and St. Tammany Parish—where a state-wide burn ban has been in effect for nearly three weeks—have joined forces to battle the flames.

“We want everyone to understand it’s unprecedented,” said Clinty Ory from St. Tammany Emergency Operations. “We don’t normally see this kind of dry and heat condition, similar to what they deal with in the west.”

St. Tammany officials are urging local business owners with commercial signs to incorporate fire warnings, reinforcing the gravity of the burn ban. The rise in fire-related calls has coincided with an increase in calls for service, placing additional strain on resources already stretched thin due to the unprecedented heat wave.

Record Heat Streak (WVUE)

“Please don’t burn outside or trash on property,” Parish President Mike Cooper said. “Conditions are dire.”

St. Tammany leaders are requesting federal assistance to bolster manpower, which has been severely depleted by the ongoing fire threat. The situation has prompted a plea to residents and businesses alike to heed the burn ban advisories, as uncontrolled fires pose a grave risk to lives and property.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.