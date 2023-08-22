Dominican volleyball racking up state titles

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dominican took home their third straight title last fall against rival, Mount Carmel. Now the question is, can Dominican do it again, four in a row.

“We tell them, it’s every person’s goal at the end of the season be in the state championship match and take home a state championship. So go ahead, write it down, definitely a goal for all of us. But what we really want them to focus on is the journey,” said Dominican head volleyball coach Jessica Chatellier.

“We’re really not looking at that, but it’s also in the back of our minds that it’s the end goal. That we want to win the next state championship, but we’re really taking it step-by-step and practice by-practice really,” said senior Cam Chatellier.

Cam Chatellier is entering her senior season at Dominican. A last run with teammates and the head coach, her mother.

“It was definitely a process from Day 1. We had our struggles, we definitely had to learn from one another. The best rule we ever cam up with is, when we walk out of this gym and got in the car we were mom and daughter. We kind of let the coach/player role step aside, and she was able to talk to me as mom and I was able to talk to her as my daughter. That kind of opened up conversations that brought us so much closer,” said Jessica Chatellier.

The state finals are in November, so Dominican has a ton of time to mold another title contender. The squad, they’ll be pushed daily by opponents hungry to beat the defending

“Definitely. I think we do a good job of staying consistent, though. Really focus on, no matter who’s on the other side of the net, we can control what we can control and play our game,” said senior Noelie Haddad.

“We definitely get everyone’s “A” game, and I definitely feel when we walk into a gym, teams are very hungry to play well against us, to beat us and really bring their best game. So it really keeps us on our toes,” said Jessica Chatellier.

Dominican starts their regular season on August 31st at Northshore.

