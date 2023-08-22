Entergy to suspend disconnections during heat emergency

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A/C units across the state will stay on whether Entergy customers can afford their bills or not.

This disconnect suspension comes as a relief for some people struggling to keep the a/c running during the current heat wave.

The suspension will last for as long as Gov. John Bel Edwards has a heat emergency in effect.

For now, that is expected to last until September 9, but it could get extended if the oppressive heat doesn’t die down.

Until then, no Entergy customer in the state will have their power shut off due to non-payment.

Originally, Entergy said this summer’s bills would be significantly less than last year’s due to lower fuel costs, but public service commissioner Davante Lewis is pushing the utility company to do more with renewable energy in order to see an even bigger decrease in power bills.

“If we really want to talk about affordability, if we really want to talk about lowering people’s bills, there are multiple options that the utility companies should put on the table,” Lewis said. “While we can be pleased to see the bills won’t rise as high, that does not negate the work that needs to be done and the investments they need to make to sure our bills stay affordable and low as our neighbors across the country have.”

And with the dangerous heat, the State Fire Marshal has a burn ban in place for all of Louisiana, restricting all debris and trash burns until it is safe to do so.

Officials also want people to be mindful of how they grill, put out a cigarette, or make a campfire.

There’s also a burn ban in place for 40 counties in Mississippi, including all of the Mississippi coast.

