First Gentleman Jason Cantrell laid to rest after a New Orleans-style sendoff

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On South Broad Avenue, the doors of Blessed Trinity Catholic Church did not seem broad enough for the seemingly endless flow of entrants who came to show their final respects to New Orleans’ First Gentleman Jason Cantrell.

Cantrell died on August 14 at the age of 55 of a heart attack. He was the city’s first-ever first gentleman.

With New Orleans police officers leading the way, a convoy brought Mayor Latoya Cantrell, daughter RayAnn, and other immediate family members to the church.

Hand-in-hand, the mayor and the only child she and her late husband had made their way into the church.

People from all walks of life attended the funeral, including members of the local political establishment.

Sen. Royce Duplessis headed to the church but paused to speak with FOX 8 about Cantrell.

“He was so much more than just the First Gentleman. I knew Jason before he was the first gentleman. He was a great lawyer, always supported me, and supported community efforts,” said Duplessis.

According to the official obituary, on September 4 of this year, the Cantrells would have celebrated 24 years of marriage.

“You know, the mayor is a resilient individual just like the city of New Orleans and she’s making sure that her daughter is taken care of, and paying fond consideration to her, but she’s a very strong person and she is representing the city and her husband and her family here today and yesterday and all throughout the last week and she’s moving forward but she’s giving the appropriate time for her to grieve,” said Gregory Joseph, the mayor’s director of communications.

Jason Cantrell is the son of retired New Orleans Judge Harry Cantrell and members of the legal community showed up in droves.

“They have support from the entire region and the state, you know, everyone gets involved in that hardcore politics but that goes away when we have these sad occasions,” said Arthur Hunter, a retired judge.

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams says the tragic death of Mr. Cantrell had a significant impact on the community.

“I think it just goes to say that sometimes tragic events like this can shock us back into our humanity, to really see the humanity in each other and Lord knows Mayor Latoya, and Ray, and Harry, they need that now more than ever,” said Williams.

RELATED STORIES

Mayor’s late husband Jason Cantrell remembered at ‘celebration of life’ at Gallier Hall

City officials mourn death of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband Jason

Cantrell was well-known for his work in the Public Defender’s Office and his time as an assistant city attorney.

Congressman Troy Carter, a Democrat from New Orleans, said Jason Cantrell impacted the community in his own way.

“Today was an outpouring of respect for the mayor and her family and respect for Jason, independently. He was a man of character,” said Carter.

Some who knew Cantrell said he was a man of strong faith and was a regular at Blessed Trinity Church.

“In an Uber over here and the Uber driver told me that, that man sat behind me every day, every Sunday in church and we called each other church-goer,” said Joseph.

Emeka Dibia sang during the funeral. He attended mass with the Cantrells.

“It was an honor. I am a member of Blessed Trinity Parish, so I grew up seeing him at church,” said Dibia.

At the end of the service, as Cantrell’s wooden coffin was carefully carried from the church, a New Orleans-style sendoff awaited. Musicians played as the casket was loaded into the hearse and as the vehicle slowly drove away.

The man who made history as the city’s first, first gentleman was interred at St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery No. 1.

Besides Mayor Cantrell, his daughter, and his father, Mr. Cantrell’s survivors include his stepmother, mother-in-law, three brothers, two stepbrothers, and two stepsisters.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.