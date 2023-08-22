Former judge convicted of fondling daughters’ teen friends granted bond

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Despite objections from the Attorney General’s Office, Judge Franz Ziblich has granted a request for bond by former St. John Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux as he pursues an appeal.

The granted bond, totaling $300,000, comes with specific conditions set by the judge. These conditions include a protective order, mandatory sex offender classes, and bi-weekly check-ins with law enforcement.

The Attorney General’s Office had requested a stay of the ruling while seeking a review from the Louisiana 5th Circuit Court of Appeal. Perilloux, who has been in custody since 2020, was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in jail on charges of felony indecent behavior with juveniles.

During his trial, Perilloux was convicted on three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and an additional misdemeanor count of sexual battery. The prosecution alleged that Perilloux systematically groomed and subsequently engaged in inappropriate touching of friends of his own daughters, some as young as 14 years old.

Perilloux’s defense team has argued that the pre-trial publicity surrounding the case tainted the jury’s perception, impacting the fairness of the trial proceedings. Perilloux now seeks to appeal his conviction.

